Archival photo of the UW Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.
ASM passes legislation calling for revival of UWPD Advisory Board, hiring of Food Access Coordinator
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 17, 2024
Memorial Unions Terrace draws in 800,000 visitors per year, spokesperson says.
'Opening of the Terrace Party' rings in 2024 Terrace season
by Sheng LeeApril 17, 2024
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
SSFC representative removed from position following closed session vote April 8
by Sheng LeeApril 17, 2024
COWBOY CARTER
Beyoncé's reclaims history in new album 'Cowboy Carter'
by Emma Kozina, Associate ArtsEtc. Editor • April 17, 2024
Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said the tuition increase is a result of market pressures in a press release last month.
Tuition hike for in-state students threatens Wisconsin Idea
by Aanika ParikhApril 17, 2024
Student representatives from College Democrats, College Republicans debate issues related to campus
Student representatives from College Democrats, College Republicans debate issues related to campus
by Brianna DavisApril 17, 2024
ASM passes legislation calling for revival of UWPD Advisory Board, hiring of Food Access Coordinator

Wednesday marks last meeting of 30th session

Wednesday marks last meeting of 30th session
by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 17, 2024
Archival+photo+of+the+UW+Student+Activity+Center+on+East+Campus+Mall.
Paige Valley
Archival photo of the UW Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.

The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison, the university’s student council, convened Wednesday in the last meeting of the fall session to discuss new legislation concerning grant allocations, police reform and food access.

The meeting opened with a presentation from the Office of Student Affairs about improving Registered Student Organization experience through the creation of an three-tiered accreditation process for RSOs, which will allow qualified organizations to receive benefits from Student Affairs.

ASM council members including Chair Kevin Jacobson voiced concern over the proposed accreditation requirements for RSOs, as well as the allocation of additional resources, including financial support, based on their level of accreditation.

“I feel like Student Affairs has kind of missed the mark on this,” Jacobson said, adding that the requirements for RSOs are already difficult to meet and additional restrictions would predominantly affect smaller and organization this less access to funding.

In a unanimous vote, the council passed legislation affirming the need for continued oversight of the University of Wisconsin Police Department, calling on the UWPD to reconvene its Advisory Council which has failed to meet since October 2023, according to the bill text.

The bill text says the Advisory Council was established after ASM passed a Vote of No Confidence in UWPD in 2020 in order to increase collaboration with community stakeholders. The resolution asks UWPD to put in place a “student quorum” which would require four students to be present at Advisory Council meetings in order to convene in addition to bringing back previous initiatives like incorporating student feedback into hiring processes and creating events raising awareness about UWPD protocols.

ASM also unanimously passed legislation calling on UW to hire a Food Access Coordinator who would work with administrators and relief organizations to help alleviate food insecurity among UW students, according the bill text. According to the bill, the Dean of Students Office has seen an increase in students reaching out for housing, food and financial assistance, with an estimated 20% students at UW experiencing sever food insecurity.

The bill says UW’s Dean of Students Office, University Health Services and the Office of Student Financial Aid have expressed support for this position, in addition to campus organizations like Slow Food UW and The People’s Farm.

The next ASM meeting, marking the beginning of the fall session, will take place April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.

Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

