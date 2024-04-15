WASB to host events all week for annual ‘All-Campus Party’

The All-Campus Party, a weeklong series of events put on by the University of Wisconsin Alumni Student Board, began Sunday and will run through Friday, according to the WASB website.

As the nation’s largest cost-free and alcohol alternative campus celebration, this year’s All-Campus Party features seven different events organized students, for students, according to the website.

The All-Campus Party kicked off Sunday evening with Bucky’s Urban Odyssey, a scavenger hunt that took participants across campus and downtown Madison. Monday, WASB volunteers handed out free breakfast and snacks to passersby at Library Mall during the Breakfast With Bucky event.

WASB C0-director Allison Keeley said this week’s events also include a clothing swap and a block party with free food.

“It’s an opportunity to partner with a lot of local Madison organizations and businesses, allowing us to put on a number of alcohol-free events for students to attend during this warm weather,” Keeley said. “Just something for the campus to enjoy.”

Five more events will take place throughout the remainder of the week. April 17 is the Day of the Badger, a “day of giving” where community members are encouraged to donate in support of continued excellence in education and research. WASB is hosting a celebration at Union South from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can meet Bucky, spin a prize wheel and enter to win a pair of AirPods by making a short “thank you” video.

Wednesday, students can enter in the annual “Chalk the Block” competition on State Street, where individuals and teams will create original artwork and compete for prizes. All participants will receive a free voucher to Ian’s Pizza. Wednesday is also the All-Campus Party’s Day Of Service, happening at Library Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here, students can learn how to get involved with philanthropic organizations like the Morgridge Center and Make-A-Wish.

The All-Campus Swap event will be held at the Pyle Center on Thursday from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m., where students will be able to bring and swap clothes with other students and take advantage of free clothes mending in collaboration with Re-Wear It.

Keeley said one event students should make sure to check out is the Lake Street Bash, taking place Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are going to be set up on the cul-de-sac of Lake Street by the alumni house with live music, free food and games,” Keeley said. “It’ll be a really fun block party, and people can come and go as they please.”