Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Bucky greets students grabbing free breakfast at Library Mall as part of WASBs All-Campus Party celebration.
WASB to host events all week for annual 'All-Campus Party'
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 15, 2024
Part of the sidewalk on Lake Street has been closed down since early 2024 to accommodate construction on a new mixed-use development.
HM Brandt, LLC picketers leave Lake Street, continue protests in Milwaukee
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 15, 2024
The Waging War in Vietnam exhibit visited the Wisconsin Historical Society at the University of Wisconsin April 1 through April 22, 2024.
‘Waging Peace in Vietnam’ exhibit documents anti-war efforts within U.S. army
by Haia al ZeinApril 15, 2024
Valerie Stull/ UW Department of Community & Environmental Sociology
Fourth annual Swarm to Table event overcomes stigma about insect cuisine, agricultural practices
by Andrew NealisApril 14, 2024
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
by Anna KristoffApril 14, 2024
The 2024 Bioethics Symposium was held April 11 in the Health Sciences Learning Center.
Annual Bioethics Symposium addresses intersectionality between AI, ethics, health care
by Dina CiancaApril 13, 2024
Advertisements

WASB to host events all week for annual ‘All-Campus Party’

“It’s an opportunity to partner with a lot of local Madison organizations and businesses”, WASB president says
by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 15, 2024
Bucky+greets+students+grabbing+free+breakfast+at+Library+Mall+as+part+of+WASBs+All-Campus+Party+celebration.
Bennett Waara
Bucky greets students grabbing free breakfast at Library Mall as part of WASB’s “All-Campus Party” celebration.

The All-Campus Party, a weeklong series of events put on by the University of Wisconsin Alumni Student Board, began Sunday and will run through Friday, according to the WASB website.

As the nation’s largest cost-free and alcohol alternative campus celebration, this year’s All-Campus Party features seven different events organized students, for students, according to the website.

The All-Campus Party kicked off Sunday evening with Bucky’s Urban Odyssey, a scavenger hunt that took participants across campus and downtown Madison. Monday, WASB volunteers handed out free breakfast and snacks to passersby at Library Mall during the Breakfast With Bucky event.

Advertisements

WASB C0-director Allison Keeley said this week’s events also include a clothing swap and a block party with free food.

“It’s an opportunity to partner with a lot of local Madison organizations and businesses, allowing us to put on a number of alcohol-free events for students to attend during this warm weather,” Keeley said. “Just something for the campus to enjoy.”

The Waging War in Vietnam exhibit visited the Wisconsin Historical Society at the University of Wisconsin April 1 through April 22, 2024.
‘Waging Peace in Vietnam’ exhibit documents anti-war efforts within U.S. army
A student exits UWs Red Gym, where the APIDA Student Center is housed.
UW's 5th annual APIDA Heritage Month centers food, nostalgia in variety of events
Photo courtesy of Brandon Yang.
Hmong Heritage Month observes 20 years of contributions and culture
The SSFC met Thursday to continue budget limitations policies from March 14 after a closed session vote Monday.
SSFC continues policy discussions following closed session vote Monday

Five more events will take place throughout the remainder of the week. April 17 is the Day of the Badger, a “day of giving” where community members are encouraged to donate in support of continued excellence in education and research. WASB is hosting a celebration at Union South from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can meet Bucky, spin a prize wheel and enter to win a pair of AirPods by making a short “thank you” video.

Wednesday, students can enter in the annual “Chalk the Block” competition on State Street, where individuals and teams will create original artwork and compete for prizes. All participants will receive a free voucher to Ian’s Pizza. Wednesday is also the All-Campus Party’s Day Of Service, happening at Library Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here, students can learn how to get involved with philanthropic organizations like the Morgridge Center and Make-A-Wish.

The All-Campus Swap event will be held at the Pyle Center on Thursday from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m., where students will be able to bring and swap clothes with other students and take advantage of free clothes mending in collaboration with Re-Wear It.

Keeley said one event students should make sure to check out is the Lake Street Bash, taking place Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are going to be set up on the cul-de-sac of Lake Street by the alumni house with live music, free food and games,” Keeley said. “It’ll be a really fun block party, and people can come and go as they please.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Part of the sidewalk on Lake Street has been closed down since early 2024 to accommodate construction on a new mixed-use development.
HM Brandt, LLC picketers leave Lake Street, continue protests in Milwaukee
The Waging War in Vietnam exhibit visited the Wisconsin Historical Society at the University of Wisconsin April 1 through April 22, 2024.
‘Waging Peace in Vietnam’ exhibit documents anti-war efforts within U.S. army
Valerie Stull/ UW Department of Community & Environmental Sociology
Fourth annual Swarm to Table event overcomes stigma about insect cuisine, agricultural practices
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
The 2024 Bioethics Symposium was held April 11 in the Health Sciences Learning Center.
Annual Bioethics Symposium addresses intersectionality between AI, ethics, health care
Madison joins international initiative to bring young perspectives to climate policy
Madison joins international initiative to bring young perspectives to climate policy
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *