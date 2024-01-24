Comedian Michael Meyers to bring “Good Vibes” to Madison this weekend

Award-winning comedian Michael Meyers will headline “Good Vibes: A Comedy Show,” along with fellow comedians Ray Roberts of Milwaukee, Max Sorich of Chicago, and up-and-coming local Julia Fraser. Join the comedians, host, Noah Mailloux and pianist Matt Jordan at The Cardinal Bar on Saturday Jan. 27th 7 p.m.

The hosts of the show, Cheshire Cat Comedy, bring live entertainment to venues across the Madison area and beyond. The group’s comedy acts range from stand-up to drag to funny educational lectures.

“We’re lucky to have the slick, plant-rich energy of Cardinal Bar’s downtown show space as a backdrop for the show, which blends live jazz interludes and comedy,” Chesire Cat Comedy Founder Sasha Rosser said.

The main act, Meyers, established his presence in the Chicago stand-up scene before hitting #1 on iTunes with his album “No Don Draper,” followed by his second album, “From Afar,” according to the event posting.

In an interview with the magazine Comedy Gazelle in 2021, Meyers explained his comedy style — dry delivery and quiet stage presence.

“A lot of times I’ll follow people that are very big personalities and then I go up and I’m just like ‘Hey,’” Meyers told Comedy Gazelle. “And sometimes that is actually a good transition because people are like, ‘Woah this is different.”

Ray Roberts will perform his first independent show in Madison, but he’s no newcomer to the Madison comedy scene, often performing at open mic nights at Comedy on State.

Roberts also hit #1 on Amazon music for new comedy with his album “B-Sides All That” in 2020. His podcast, “Comedy and Mushroom Cult,” can be listened to for free on Spotify.

Roberts said his comedy does well in Madison, where listeners are up-to-date on current events.

“My stuff is more goofy takes on ‘important’ things,” Roberts said. “So it’s always a good time for me to have a crowd that understands things like nuance and are pretty tapped into what’s going on in the world … Madison has that in spades.”

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite and $15 at the door. But, students can get a discount: $5 cash cover, so be sure to bring your student ID! If you can’t make it, don’t worry — “Good Vibes: A Comedy Show” will return Feb. 24 to The Cardinal Bar.