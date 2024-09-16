Noel Miller inspires laughter with eccentric comedy

Content Warning: This story includes a mention of sexual assault.

As loud music played behind the stage and smoke filled the room, audiences welcomed comedian and YouTuber Noel Miller to the Orpheum’s stage on Thursday.

Fans traveled from all over the state and beyond to watch Miller fill the night with laughter and were not disappointed. They got the night they anticipated. Filled with twists and turns, the show traversed a wide variety of topics, from futile barbers to Europeans and the upcoming elections.

Miller filled the audience with awe and laughter when he spoke about laws, former President Donald Trump and fish.

He also humored upon the literality of his therapist, Europeans’ hatred for each other and the rest of what he experienced from his recent European tour.

The audience roared with laughter when Miller shared a comedic story from Europe where he was stared down by a man who mistook him for a chef, complimenting him for making such a delicious dish of fish.

On further investigation Miller, who regularly jokes about his ethnically ambiguous appearance, found that all the chefs in the restaurant were of Hispanic descent.

“One of them gave me such a look as if to say, ‘You are not done with your shift yet.’ So, I pulled my sleeves up and cooked another couple of fish,” Miller said while the audience roared with laughter.

A survey of the audience concluded that Miller was most loved for his openness to otherwise uncomfortable topics. Audience members showed much respect for his talent of weaving laughter from serious and personal situations.

Catherine Joyce, an undergrad at the University of Wisconsin, responded to Miller’s account of sexual assault he experienced in his youth.

“At first, I was uncomfortable, but the way he said it, all of a sudden, when I was not expecting it it surprised me and made me laugh. He is amazing,” Joyce said.

“I don’t blame him.” Miller said. “I was a very hot young boy”.

Miller also dealt with hecklers who responded disrespectfully with 9/11 jokes, refusing to provide comedy about a tragic event just few days after its 13th anniversary.

Miller ended the show by demonstrating his love and respect for his audience for traveling to watch him perform with the most iconic being a television he had carried to make sure everyone could watch him.