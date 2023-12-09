Pete Davidson gets on Madison’s good side with weekend of comedy shows

Comedy fans were lucky to catch one of Pete Davidson’s sold-out shows at The Orpheum on Thursday, Dec. 7, or Friday, Dec. 8. The event was so popular that it was expanded from one show to four, with an early show at 7 p.m. and a late show at 10 p.m. each night.

At the start of the 10 p.m. show on Friday, the theater was packed with an audience eager to catch a glimpse of the prominent comedian, actor, writer and producer. Davidson is known for his work as a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and his starring role in a film he co-wrote, “The King of Staten Island.”

After a few hilarious opening acts, Davidson finally made his way to the stage in an outfit that set the tone for his goofy, off-the-cuff performance — a long-sleeve flannel t-shirt, sweatpants and tall Ugg boots.

From his recovery from ketamine addiction, to his relationship with his mother — who he affectionately mentioned he’s lived with for a large part of his life — to awkward moments he experienced when trying to purchase his own home, Davidson clearly has no problem making light of his life to make other people laugh.

Owners of Strictly Discs to retire after 35 yearsJust off the University of Wisconsin campus, a retro record store sits on the corner of Monroe and Harrison Street. Read…

It took touring over 100 homes before settling on the one he decided to purchase, which is “in the woods,” Davidson said.

Davidson noted which of his jokes the audience found the funniest, stating that there must be lots of college students in the audience as his more graphic bits about sex and drugs garnered the most laughs. He was right — he was met with loud cheering. The comedian then cracked some jokes about his time in college.

Anyone can tell funny jokes, but the delivery is what really matters. Davidson is an expert at it. He will often randomly segue into a new bit, the shock factor making everyone laugh while they are still trying to catch their breath from the last joke.

Even when there was a brief dispute among audience members about halfway through the show, Davidson was able to call attention to it and help security respond to the incident without detracting from his performance.

During the set, Davidson announced that he has a new comedy special in the works that will be out on streaming services within the next year.