Badger’s guide to game-day gear

With the University of Wisconsin Badgers football season underway, seas of students adorned in red, white and black will be flooding Madison for game days over the next few months. One of UW’s most notable features is the pride that students and alumni have for it. Badger gear is easy to find around Madison, but the abundance of clothing can be overwhelming. Read on to learn how to style your game day outfits this semester based on what kind of Badger you are.

Classic Badger

If you like to keep it simple and traditional, you’re a Classic Badger. One of the staples of UW game day fashion is the red-and-white striped overalls sold at the University Book Store. It’s no surprise these overalls are popular among students since they’re comfortable, unisex and easy to accessorize. Dress up these overalls with a white or red headband or a bandana. Other classic Badger items found at the bookstore include sweatshirts, sweatshorts, tank tops and cow-print clothing. At Wisconsin Design Team, a local spirit wear store with a State Street storefront, you can find other principal “Wisco” clothing items. Their bold-letter Wisconsin tees and shorts are traditional and clean ways to show off your school spirit this fall.

Barbie movie offers surprisingly deep analysis of feminine, human experienceFans flocked into the movie theater covered in pink Thursday night to get a glimpse of a real life version Read…

Cute and Girly Badger

Whether you’re chronically online or a Pinterest lover, this one’s for you. Many different websites sell the basics you will need to create your dream girly game day outfit. Some of students’ favorites include RecessApparel and Sconnie. According to Sconnie’s website, one of their top-selling items is the baby pink and white “Sconnie” shorts that are perfect for this type of outfit. RecessApparel offers dainty sets, rompers and baby tees. These pieces can be styled differently each time you wear them. To wear any of their items in the “coastal cowgirl” style, add a pair of white cowgirl boots and a red and white flower hair clip from Emi Jay. To go in a more classy, ballerina-inspired direction, style with some flats or Mary Janes, leg warmers, bows and gold hoops.

Bold Badger

Maybe she’s born with it, or maybe she’s just from New York. Wisconsin sweatshirts, chunky shoes, flat sneakers and light-wash denim shorts encapsulate the Bold Badger style. Take any Badger sweatshirt and trim the neckline so it can be worn off the shoulder. To make the cut appear cleaner, take scissors and completely widen the blades. Slide one side of the blades across the cut you just made to produce an effortless folded look. Pair a sweatshirt like this with any denim or sweat shorts. Oversized, longer denim shorts create an especially funky bold look. Chunky or statement jewelry, denim bedazzled hats and sunglasses complement this style. The last, and maybe most important, part of this bold style is having a pair of shoes to go with it. Soccer sneakers like Sambas are cute and comfortable enough to jump around in.

Fashion trends to watch this fallBrainstorming a first-day-of-school outfit isn’t just for high schoolers. Regardless of how many semesters you have under your belt, all Read…

Crafty Badger

If you’re artsy or have a bit of an individuality complex, you’re a Crafty Badger. You probably don’t need very much artistic guidance, but here are a few ways to up your game more efficiently. If you’re starting from scratch, craft store Artist & Craftsman Supply Madison is close to campus. Additionally, JoAnn Fabrics and Michaels are only a bus ride from downtown Madison. Start off with any black, white or red top or bottom, and iron on Bucky Badger patches to create your own designs. Add extra glam by ironing on different patches of simple shapes such as stars or hearts. Bonus points if you take the laces out of your sneakers and put ribbon in instead. Happy crafting — you’ll be sure to stand out this football season. Maybe you’ll end up on the Jumbotron!

Eco-Friendly Badger

All Badgers can be eco-friendly and conscious consumers. Especially for new Badgers who aren’t aware of all the nearby shops, it’s important to remember that any of these outfits can be created from local and second-hand clothing stores. Students’ most-loved local thrift stores include the St. Vincent de Paul Dig & Save Outlet and Singlestitch Madison. According to their Instagram, Singlestitch just celebrated their second year of business. In honor of their anniversary, they dropped a collection of carefully curated vintage game day gear. They frequently restock their store with red, white and Badger items, so stay tuned. Singlestitch is a great place to get special pieces, with a favorable location on State Street. For a more affordable option, you can head to one of the many nearby thrift stores — but you may have to do some digging to find what you’re looking for. There is no shortage of shops like these in Madison, but the closest one is the St. Vincent de Paul Dig & Save Outlet on South Park Street. Given its proximity to campus, it doesn’t take long to find something stylish for game day at this one.

Whatever type of Badger you are, have a safe and fun return to Camp Randall!