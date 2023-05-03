Audience members at Tripp Commons of Memorial Union traveled back in time hundreds of years to the world of “The Odyssey” Tuesday night.

The Vault, a new student organization that hosts workshops and other events related to the fashion industry, put on their first fashion show. The show was themed around Homer’s “The Odyssey,” an ancient Greek epic poem about King Odysseus’ return home after the Trojan War.

After a few remarks from The Vault’s founders — sophomores Melina Zarboulas and Marlo Pulliam — the show commenced, and so did the story of “The Odyssey.” Images of churning oceans, vicious sea monsters and ancient Greek heroes flashed across screens at the front of the room as a concealed figure began to tell the story over the speakers.

Dozens of models in outfits corresponding to aspects of “The Odyssey” traversed the room in a zigzag formation, strutting inches from an intrigued audience.

While each look was rich with detail and originality, the floral pieces were especially eye-catching. A jacket covered entirely in brightly colored faux flowers and an umbrella designed to look like a blossoming pink plant drew the audience’s attention to the wonders of the natural world.

Odysseus’ encounter with sea monsters and sirens also made for creative interpretations of characters. A model dressed as the water dragon Scylla wore a halo of eye masks to represent the monster’s many heads.

Astonishingly, The Vault’s fashion and styling team designed and assembled each incredibly unique outfit over the course of the past month and a half.

“The students on the fashion team have been working over 30 hours a week to put together all of these looks,” Zarboulas said.

When “The Odyssey” was complete and each model had had a chance to show off their spectacular attire, the show’s entire cast made one more trip throughout the room, accompanied by a round of applause.

The Vault’s founders spoke about what an accomplishment the show was considering how new the organization is, having been founded in February. They now have over 100 members, according to Pulliam.

“We could never have thought that from two girls freaking out over an idea in a Chipotle we would end up having such a creative impact,” Pulliam said.