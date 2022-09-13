The Wisconsin Union Theater is set to resume its annual concert series this September, a program that attracts many celebrated jazz, folk and classical musicians to the performing arts halls of Madison each year.

Highlights of last season’s lineup included soloists like world-class violinist Gil Shaham, legendary jazz composer Terence Blanchard and highly acclaimed groups such as Sphinx Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and Grammy-Award Winning Third Coast Percussion. The Wisconsin Union — in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) and Performing Arts Committee (PAC) — has released yet another star-studded lineup for the 2022-2023 concert series.

Here is just a preview of the many performers set to showcase their skills in Madison this Fall:

September 15: DOMi & JD Beck

Viral youth group sensation DOMi & JD Beck will kick-off the WUT’s Jazz Series. By pairing blends of music ranging from 1970s classics to popular 2000s Pokemon riffs, the duo has taken the Jazz world ablaze with their youthful energy and creative musical concoctions. Recent works by DOMi & JD featured popular artists like Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak. The performance will take place in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater at 7:30 p.m.

September 24: Emerson String Quartet

Raising the curtains on the 2022-2023 Classical Music Series will be the Emerson String Quartet. The group was formed in the 1970s by students at the Julliard School of performing arts in New York City. Since then, the quartet has produced over thirty albums, for which they have won nine Grammy Awards. In 2004, the group was named the recipient of the Avery Fisher Prize, an award given annually to American Musicians for outstanding achievements in classical music. In 2021, the group announced that they will be disbanding to focus on teaching and individual endeavors after the 2022-2023 season, meaning the quartet will perform in Madison for the final time this September. The performance will take place in Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall at 7:30 p.m.

October 8: Soweto Gospel Choir

One of the last additions to an already star-studded fall schedule was the Soweto Gospel Choir which will visit Madison in early October. The group, formed in 2002, consists of over fifty members representing different churches and ministries across South Africa. The group quickly rose to fame in 2003 when its song “Voices of Heaven” reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s World Music Chart. In 2009, the choir won its first Grammy for their second CD entitled “Blessed.” Since, the Soweto Gospel Choir has continued to produce music independently and in collaboration with top artists in Africa and worldwide. The group is also well known for their devotion to charity both domestically and abroad—perhaps most notably creating their own foundation, which works to find homes for orphaned children affected by the AIDS epidemic. The performance will take place in Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall at 7:30 p.m.

November 3: Cory Henry

A major enhancement to the Jazz Series this fall is 30-year-old American musician and record producer Cory Henry. Henry started his solo career in 2020 with his first independent launch entitled Art of Love after spending over a decade and a half as part of the Grammy-winning instrumental ensemble Snarky Puppy. On the road since 2006, Henry has toured alongside mainstream names such as Bruce Springsteen, P. Diddy and The Roots. Henry has also cooperated numerous times with legendary rapper/producer Kanye West and he was even credited as a composer on West’s latest studio album Donda. Henry, one of the bright young faces of the jazz world, will serve as the third installment of the Wisconsin Union Theater’s Jazz Series in early November. The performance will take place in Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall at 7:30 p.m.

This season’s performing arts schedule includes in-person performances along with an online attendance option. Tickets for individual performances can be found on the Wisconsin Union Theater website. Tickets for students are offered at a discounted price. For more information regarding the great slate of upcoming shows, be sure to visit the Wisconsin Union Theater Website and follow their social media platforms.