InterMission Theatre will be staging a free production of the musical “Ordinary Days” March 31 through April 3 at Hemsley Theatre in Vilas Hall.

In the first musical produced by the University of Wisconsin Theatre Department since February 2020, “Ordinary Days” details the lives of four 20-somethings living in New York as they navigate careers, friendships and love.



“We are still ramping back into producing theater post-pandemic” said music director Summer Kleppek. “We funded and put together this show all ourselves, it was a very collaborative effort.”

With a cast composed entirely of students, director Reez Bailey, music director Kleppek and producer Rae Wasson created a showstopper.

The performers had strong chemistry with each other on stage and exhibited a high caliber of vocal and acting ability alike. All performers had shining moments, with Wasson as neurotic graduate student Deb, Joey Clarity Cummings as loveable Warren and Bailey and Kleppek as conflicted couple Jason and Claire.

The pacing of show was impressively snappy for a musical largely consisting of solos and duets. The 90-minute run time went by in the blink of an eye.

The scenic design was simple and effective with sharp diagonals mirroring the characters’ movement through the hustle and bustle of NYC. Noteworthy costuming from Kaya Sarajian added to the characters’ personalities and the use of color — particularly for Jason’s and Claire’s wardrobe — was quite clever.

Additionally, sound and lighting by Heron Splinter and Kyla Vaughan, respectively, were suited to the small footprint of Hemsley Theatre — a challenging space to stage a musical.



The show is a love letter to young people living in New York but engages in universal ideas about how fulfillment is different for everyone and opening up to others is essential for happiness.

Students selected this show for the reason its name reflects: the celebration of the ordinary.

“It’s about valuing ordinary days and regular things and sitting in regular life, appreciating it for what it is,” Wasson said.



“Ordinary Days” is heartfelt and sentimental, almost to the point of becoming cloying, but it grounds itself in its relatability. This production provides a triumphant return to musicals at UW that is worth checking out for theater fans and newbies alike.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. March 31 through April 2 with a 2 p.m. matinee on April 3.