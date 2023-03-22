The Overture Center for the Arts packed the theater for a performance of the musical “Chicago” Tuesday night. The play centers around two women charged with murder in 1920s Chicago.

“Chicago” follows two women — Velma and Roxie — chasing fame for their scandalous murders. Represented by lawyer Billy Flynn, the two fight for the spotlight in attempts to walk free and become stars.

The band was scattered around center stage, with stairs allowing the actors to enter through multiple entrances. The stage had the audience looking in every direction, with actors popping up everywhere. The crowd loved the band and gave them a well-deserved standing ovation at the end of the night.

The actors’ performances were captivating. Velma Kelly, played by Logan Floyd, was addicting to watch. Her voice blew the crowd away, and her comedic timing was genius.

The scene with the song “Cell Block Tango” was hilarious and full of talent. Floyd and the other performers had the audience completely locked in. It is a classic from the musical and the performance exceeded my expectations.

Roxie Hart, played by Katie Frieden, was enchanting and hysterical. Frieden perfectly displayed the ability to act innocent and delicate while also being calculated and selfish. She enchanted the audience with her performance of “Funny Honey” switching from madly in love to just plain mad at Amos for turning her into the cops.

After a brief intermission, the actors returned to the stage to captivate the crowd once more. Roxie’s delivery of her “expecting a baby” and Velma mocking her helpless tone left me and the audience begging for more banter between the two.

Amos Hart, played by Brian Kalinowski, stole the show with his rendition of “Mister Cellophane.” The crowd could not stop laughing, and as he exited the stage an uproar of applause echoed in the theater.

In the finale, Roxie walked free yet was unsatisfied with the lack of fame she received after the trial. Velma and Roxie take the stage one final time for “Nowadays” and “Hot Honey Rag,” which depict their characters doing a double act once they are out of jail.

The entire production was exciting to watch, and every actor, dancer, band member and singer put their all into every second of the show. The cast took the stage for a final bow and received a standing ovation.

The musical will run every day until Sunday, March 26. Tickets are available on the Overture Center website.