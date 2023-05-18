No matter how many times “The Lion King” is told, the story dazzles children and adults alike. The Overture Center for the Arts will host the Tony Award-Winning musical from May 11 until May 28.

Though you may have watched “The Lion King” movie before, watching it live on stage is an entirely different experience. The actors stun from the very beginning, arriving on-stage to the familiar opening notes of “Circle of Life.” Beautifully crafted sculpted heads and props forming animals of all shapes and sizes meander up the aisles to the stage before circling the set portraying Pride Rock. Actors change their posture to mimic the distinct motion of each animal.

Fluidity in the way the actors manipulate their bodies and props to pushes the illusion even further. Two actors portraying giraffes were particularly noticeable, walking across stage on stilts with the same ambling movement you would see in a nature documentary.

Puppets representing different characters take on lives of their own throughout the musical. Scar is the only lion character with a fully mobile head, which drops down and sways in front of the actor’s face like a mask whenever he crouches or prowls around the stage.

Then, there’s the handheld Zazu puppet, which is carried by an actor in a blue costume, but is sometimes passed around to mimic the fluttering of a bird. There is also humor to this, as Zazu pleads with Mufasa for forgiveness after the lion cubs have their adventure. The puppet even starts to address its own actor, saying “this is all your fault!” and attacking the handler.

The only other puppet with a speaking role is Timon, whose actor moves the puppet attached to their front.

One of the standout performances in the musical was that of Rafiki, played by Gugwana Dlamini, who can be heard on the original movie soundtrack as well. Dlamini’s personality shines through, whether she is providing leading vocals for “Circle of Life” or swinging laughing and whooping onto the stage on a vine, encouraging Nala, Timon and Pumba to follow Simba back to Pride Rock.

To distinguish itself from the movie, “The Lion King” musical includes two new songs: “Chow Down,” a song performed by the three hyenas during Simba and Nala’s visit to the elephant graveyard, and “They Live in You” sung by Mufasa to Simba after the elephant graveyard.

In the second act, almost every song performed is an original song for the musical, excluding the classic “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Both “Chow Down” and “The Madness of King Scar” were written specifically for the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice. All of the music was performed by a pit orchestra underneath the stage, and further instrumentals were added by the bongo drum players visible on both sides.

Disney’s musical “The Lion King” reimagines the beloved classic, and is perfect for audiences of any age, lifelong fans and first-timers alike.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Overture Center’s Website.