Love, loss, artistry and women’s empowerment are the anchoring themes in Lauren Gunderson’s latest play that paint a multi-dimensional picture of the 17th century Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi’s life.

“Artemesia” follows the life and career of Gentileschi, who found prominence from painting complex, multi-dimensional depictions of women.

Specially commissioned for the Forward Theater Company, the world premiere of “Artemesia,” is happening at the Playhouse in the Overture Center for the Arts from April 13 to April 30.

The play features five cast members who help to bring Gentileschi’s story to life. The show depicts Gentileschi’s various stages in life, from being a young woman and a daughter to being a mother and renowned artist.

Gunderson allows the viewer to see how Gentileschi’s complicated relationship with her father evolves. Mirroring scenes and dialogue that Gentileschi had with her father as a young adult, the play also depicts Gentileschi’s relationship with her own daughter.

While Gentileschi’s life and work is often defined by her experiences with men, Gunderson’s play allows for Gentileschi to create her own narrative. Gunderson utilizes humor and deep emotion to portray Genlieschi as she really was, a strong-willed and passionate artist.

Gentileschi prominently included her own features in portraits of the women she painted. She often used mirrors in her paintings like “Self-Portrait as the Allegory of Painting,” which allowed her to develop a sense of self and reflect on her own identity.

The play runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes and is accompanied by projections of Gentileschi’s paintings. This element helps to bring the story to life and allows the viewer to see the painting that is being referenced in the scene. The show provides the necessary context to some of Gentilieschi’s most famous works, such as “Judith Slaying Holofernes” and “Susanna and the Elders.”

The Forward Theater Company will be presenting this play through April 30. Tickets are available on the Overture Center website. The play will also be available through on demand streaming from April 20 to April 30.