When strolling through the bookstore, you may find yourself drawn to sections such as fiction, classics or young adult, but have you ever found yourself perusing the self-help aisle?

Reading personal development can greatly improve your life and even change your outlook on how you approach everyday ordinary problems. Here are three self help titles that will actually change your life. Seriously.

“As a Man Thinketh” by James Allen

“As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.” These famous proverbial words begin James Allen’s “As a Man Thinketh.” While the title may imply this book is only for men, this book is a great read for anyone looking to improve their outlook on life.

The book discusses how your mindset is the only thing standing between you and eventual success or failure. One of the most powerful analogies in the book comes when the author compares our minds to gardens. We can either plant good seeds or bad ones, keep the garden clean or not, but the garden will always bring forth a “crop.” Readers can expect to come away with a stronger resolve to achieve their goals in life, as well as other lessons on how to utilize the power of your will.

A perfect book for anyone looking for a short but powerful read, “As a Man Thinketh” can be read in a single sitting but will keep you thinking long after you turn the final page.

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie

This book is one of the most famous and widely distributed books on personal development ever written, selling over 15 million copies over the past eighty years. It’s no wonder why, as the book is full of excellent social advice from famous historical figures like CEOs and presidents.

Originally written in a set of pamphlets to accompany a live presentation, “How to Win Friends and Influence People” is a classic title in the self help genre. Your outlook on just about every social interaction you ever have will change after reading this book, as you will learn how to solve conflicts calmly and effectively, ace every interview and especially get people to do what you want.

The book can get a little dry at times, but the many lessons it teaches along the way will make your determination to get to the end of the book worth it. Before you know it, you will be winning friends and influencing people each and every day.

“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey

When you think of the self help genre, this widely popular book probably comes to mind. “7 Habits” has been in print for over 30 years, and has been read by great leaders of all sorts from Bill Gates to Warren Buffet.

President Bill Clinton even invited author of the book Stephen R. Covey to Camp David for advice on how to incorporate the principles of the book in his role as president. Many describe this book as an absolute “must read” due to its many lessons on becoming more effective as a person and worker. The book covers productivity, attainment of goals, maintaining a positive mindset and treating others with empathy among other topics.

Twenty-five million copies sold can’t be wrong, so If you read only one book from this list, make it “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”