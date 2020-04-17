Right now, everyone seems to have a list of books they claim you have to read while social distancing.

For the most part, I’ve seen some good recommendations, but what I’m missing is a list of books featuring LGBTQ+ characters — so I made one myself.

So if you’re cruising through that TBR list and are in need of a story about the Prince of England falling in love with the First Son of the United States, or a crazy space adventure piloted by a bisexual disaster, stick with me because this list has all that and more.

1.Check Please! By Ngozi Ukazu

This graphic novel is a light and breezy read and the perfect distraction from the real world. Check Please features the first two years of Eric Bittle’s college career playing hockey at Samwell University.

I read the whole book in one day — Bittle is a lovable and relatable character and it’s hard not to smile as he learns to navigate college, friendships, hockey practice and his crush on a fellow teammate.

Did I mention you can also read this online for free? The graphic novel can be read in its entirety online, or can be bought in print.

2. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

A book about the Prince of England falling in love with the First Son of the United States in an enemies to lovers story arc sounds too good to be true, but it’s not.

Plus, in this book, the president is a woman. Red, White & Royal Blue has all the cliche tropes that make my heart happy with the added bonus of queer romance. It’s easy to get lost in this book and forget about what’s going on outside while you root for the main characters happily ever after.

3. Leah on the Off Beat by Becky Albertalli

First off — if you haven’t read Simon vs. the Homosapiens Agenda (the book Love, Simon is based on), do that first, because this is the sequel. But this book picks up where Simon’s journey left off, except this time his best friend Leah is the main character.

The world needs more books and movies featuring plus sized queer women in romance stories, like this book. I loved Leah on the Off Beat as much as I loved Simon vs. the Homosapiens Agenda. It’s a wonderful sequel and has as much relatable content as the first book did.

4. The Disasters by M.K. England

If realistic fiction isn’t your thing, then here’s a fantasy book for your consideration. The Disasters features a ragtag group of space academy rejects that are the galaxy’s last hope.

The Disasters has characters that are gay, bi and trans in its main cast. The book handles discussions of mental illness, gender, forgiveness and family while also keeping the reader entertained with space heists and battles.

Now go forth and read — I hope you enjoy these books as much as I did.