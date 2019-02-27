Tim Jorgensen held a reception for his art exhibit, “Synthetic Impressions” Wednesday for the public in the seventh-floor gallery in the University of Wisconsin Mosse Humanities building.

As a second-year graduate student, Jorgensen is showcasing his exhibit to be awarded a Master of Arts degree. He plans to pursue a Masters of Fine Arts as well.

In their second year of schooling, MA students pick out a committee first semester with about four faculty members for whom they plan to present their artwork to during the second semester. Each week during the second semester, once artwork is complete, they have their art on exhibit for a week in the Humanities building.

The showing is a part of the artwork that helps them write their thesis, which must reflect the message and theme from their exhibit.

For Jorgensen, his “Synthetic Impressions” exhibit was created to show the comparison between those doing graffiti, like young adults, and those who view graffiti as an anti-establishment act.

His art is made of cast iron, rebar and a mortar mix. Altogether, Jorgensen’s pieces weigh about 800 pounds.

Despite the monstrous overall weight, the art looked small in the huge gallery room. Aligned against the wall were slabs of what looked like concrete parking blocks, seemingly mimicking a parking lot.

Jorgensen used a cast he molded out of plywood to create the sculptures, which were covered in what’s meant to look like graffiti. He worked with spray paint previously, especially when he was younger.

Soon he will be showing an outdoor sculpture, titled “Cultivate” in Blue Springs, Missouri. Jorgensen hopes to eventually become a professional artist in the public art sphere.

“Synthetic Impressions” will be on display at the Humanities building either until the end of Thursday or until Friday morning, depending on when Jorgensen said he wanted to take it down.