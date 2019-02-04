As shown in previous columns, I exert no effort whatsoever in my cooking. My ratio of microwave to oven use is about 30 to 1.
The main reason behind this laziness is the knowledge that I actually have to plan to cook most things. There are ingredients to buy, recipes to find and dishes to wash. I am certain I am not alone in my qualms.
Cooking Sucks: Thai inspired coconut red curry with tofuThis past weekend, I was very perturbed by the cold weather. Not only was I caught completely off guard, but Read…
Making omelettes solve all of these problems. There’s really only one ingredient that’s necessary to produce an omelette, by my count three dishes to wash and I’m giving the world a recipe right here.
Pans/dishes/utensils needed
- Non-stick small pan (Farberware has a red one that I use, it’s sold at Target)
- Bowl for mixing eggs
- Dish for the eats
- Sink
- Spatula
- Fork
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs
- Cooking spray
- Additional ingredients to taste (I personally like mozzarella cheese, avocado, and a hint of nacho cheese Doritos)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Cooking Sucks: Snacks to compensate for another inevitable New England Patriots Super Bowl victoryWelcome back to a brand new year with fresh, new recipes. If you’re new, this is a column for those Read…
Directions
- Over the sink, spray nonstick pan with cooking spray. Set pan on burner and turn burner on to medium-high heat.
- Mix eggs, salt and pepper in bowl with fork until a consistent color is achieved.
- While waiting for the pan to heat, wash fork and set aside.
- Take a splash of water and put it into the pan. This creates a little steam and allows for a better omelette.
- Dump eggs out of bowl into pan. Swish pan around so entire base is covered in egg. Cook for about a minute or until the bottom side of the eggs starts to easily and solidly from the pan.
- Flip eggs over. Add in desired ingredients on top of the eggs. Again cook until bottom lifts easily from pan.
- Fold eggs over on top of the ingredients, making a quesadilla-esque semicircle. Press spatula on to omelette to get a nice melted center for the ingredients.
- Transfer omelette to dish and enjoy.