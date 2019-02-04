As shown in previous columns, I exert no effort whatsoever in my cooking. My ratio of microwave to oven use is about 30 to 1.

The main reason behind this laziness is the knowledge that I actually have to plan to cook most things. There are ingredients to buy, recipes to find and dishes to wash. I am certain I am not alone in my qualms.

Making omelettes solve all of these problems. There’s really only one ingredient that’s necessary to produce an omelette, by my count three dishes to wash and I’m giving the world a recipe right here.

Pans/dishes/utensils needed

Non-stick small pan (Farberware has a red one that I use, it’s sold at Target)

Bowl for mixing eggs

Dish for the eats

Sink

Spatula

Fork

Ingredients

3 large eggs

Cooking spray

Additional ingredients to taste (I personally like mozzarella cheese, avocado, and a hint of nacho cheese Doritos)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions