The stoop of Bascom Hall became the stand of another protest on Friday morning against President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring refugees of seven countries — including Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya — from entering the United States.

Dozens of University of Wisconsin Law School students, along with members of the UW Jewish community, met at the Law School building and marched up Bascom hill just before noon to “speak out against President Trump’s cruel ban on Muslim refugees, immigrants and visitors,” according to the protest’s Facebook event page.