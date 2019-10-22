As we approach Nov. 3, 2020, Democrats are becoming increasingly obsessed with preventing President Trump from winning reelection. Instead of promoting their own candidates, their focus appears to be on overthrowing the president. We’ve seen this through Democrats’ latest call for impeachment proceedings, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi has oddly enough decided not to hold an impeachment vote.

Since the day President Trump took office, Democrats have been determined to remove him by any means necessary. After spending two years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on a Russia investigation that ultimately resulted in nothing, they are now scrambling to find new reasons to overturn the 2016 election.

First it was Russian collusion, now it’s the Ukrainian controversy — ironic, as Ukraine is one of Russia’s geopolitical adversaries. Come 2020, Democrats will have a very unimpressive report card if they continue to make impeachment their sole political agenda.

As the Ukrainian controversy unfolds, the case against the president continues to fall apart as accusations constantly change. The first accusation, that the president withheld aid from Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate Joe Biden’s corruption, was quickly disproven when President Trump released the transcript of the phone call. There was no quid pro quo and no threats were made. In fact, the Ukrainian President even said he experienced “no blackmail.”

Joe Biden, a frontrunner in the Democratic primary, has been especially vocal about shutting down the Ukrainian investigation, considering in the past he openly boasted about withholding money from Ukraine until a certain prosecutor was fired. That prosecutor happened to be investigating Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, which Joe Biden’s son Hunter was on the board of (and was being paid up to $80,000 a month for). Joe Biden also lied about not speaking to his son about Ukraine. Hunter and Joe Biden are prime examples of “the swamp” that President Trump vowed to expose on the campaign trail.

To make matters worse for Democrats, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, (not the most reliable source to begin with) quite literally invented his own version of the Ukrainian phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine.

Schiff proceeded to recite this fake dialogue during a congressional hearing. He later admitted that the account was fictional, and walked it back by calling it a “parody.” If a legitimate case to impeach the president existed, Schiff would not need to devise a false version of the phone call.

Schiff’s falsified version of the transcript is only the tip of the iceberg. Schiff also knew in advance about the whistleblower complaint that initiated the Ukrainian controversy and he even lied about not being in contact with the whistleblower. Democratic committee staff then proceeded to advise the whistleblower on how to act. This partisan exploitation is not ideal, as whistleblower accounts should be taken seriously and not abused for political gain.

It’s clear that Democrats are becoming more desperate to impeach Trump as they realize that America is ready to reelect him in 2020. What’s more, President Trump’s approval ratings have reached their highest of 2019 yet amid the impeachment controversy.

As it becomes clear that President Trump is a superior choice to any of the Democrats, they have decided that their only hope is to remove the president by force. As Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, noted, “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president he will get re-elected.”

While Republicans are working on the USMCA, immigration bills and other legislation that benefits the American people, Democrats are fixated on overthrowing the president based on ever-changing false accusations. Democrats ought to put the interests of the American people first and begin working with their Republican colleagues. America works better when legislators focus on policy rather than partisan politics.

Evan Karabas ([email protected]) is a junior majoring in information systems and operations technology management. He is also the digital director of the College Republicans of UW-Madison.

Read about the College Democrats’ position on impeachment here.