Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Dane County Farmers Market, 2023.
Dane County Farmers’ Market set to return Saturday morning
by Anna SmithApril 9, 2024
Madison introduces third CARES behavioral emergency response team
Madison introduces third CARES behavioral emergency response team
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 9, 2024
International journalist Jason Motlagh during talk titled “Human Rights, Human Wrongs: Stories from the Frontlines.” April 9, 2024
Award-winning journalist joins UW faculty, students in discussion on conflict reporting
by Margaret ShreinerApril 9, 2024
How to grow while staying rooted this spring
How to grow while staying rooted this spring
by Emma KozinaApril 9, 2024
Labor Spring Organizing Committee to host Workers Fair Wednesday
Labor Spring Organizing Committee to host Workers' Fair Wednesday
by Anna KristoffApril 9, 2024
Softball: Wisconsin struggles in New Jersey, loses series versus Rutgers
Softball: Wisconsin struggles in New Jersey, loses series versus Rutgers
by Jake KilanderApril 9, 2024
Advertisements

Madison introduces third CARES behavioral emergency response team

Expanded group of crisis workers, paramedics will respond to service calls during peak hours
by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 9, 2024
Madison+introduces+third+CARES+behavioral+emergency+response+team
Bennett Waara

Community Alternative Response Emergency Services, the City of Madison’s service for responding to behavioral health emergencies, introduced a third team which will be in service on weekdays from noon to 10 p.m., according to an April 8 press release.

Madison Fire Department Assistant Chief of EMS Operations Ché Stedman said the addition of a third CARES team will help to alleviate demand on the program during its busiest hours.

“There’s one team on the weekends and two during the week,” Stedman said. “And when our teams are in service, there’s still more calls coming in while they’re out, so we know that the demand is there for more teams. We could honestly put five teams in service at one time and they would all be busy.”

Advertisements

Stedman said having a third CARES team also allows the program to capture more behavioral health emergencies being called into the 911 center.

Since the service began in 2021, Stedman said the city has gained a better understanding of the resources that are available when responding to behavioral health emergencies, other than a jail or an emergency room.

“It can be escalating for people,” Stedman said. “No matter how good police officers are at their job, they’ve got a gun on their hip and a badge on their chest.”

On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Madison welcomes Cusco exchange, fosters ongoing sister city relationships
Madison welcomes Cusco exchange, fosters ongoing sister city relationships
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering.
New Metro Transit fare program will include fare capping, half-fare programs

Since the Madison Police Department’s main priority is law enforcement, officers are limited in the amount of resources available to them, and the time they can spend responding, Stedman said.

According to Stedman, the purpose of CARES is to meet people at the right time with the right response. When CARES is responding to a citizen having a mental health emergency or other crisis, the first person walking through the door is a crisis worker accompanied by a paramedic, in case there’s any immediate medical need.

“Its the way we can best provide these services to our citizens from every aspect of behavioral health — whether its homelessness, substance abuse, mental health conditions — whatever it is, we feel like we’re giving a more appropriate response now with CARES,” Stedman said.

Though the demand exists in Madison for the activation of even more CARES response teams, Stedman said it’s a difficult program to expand, given the city’s budget deficit. Part of the difficulty in funding CARES is that the program does not generate revenue for the city, unlike typical ambulance calls, which can be billed to insurance or paid directly by the patient, Stedman said.

“With our CARES response, we dont bill anybody, and have seven community paramedics and crisis workers that work on these teams,” Stedman said. “We have to pay for their salaries, benefits, the equipment that they use and the vehicles that they drive.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Madison welcomes Cusco exchange, fosters ongoing sister city relationships
Madison welcomes Cusco exchange, fosters ongoing sister city relationships
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering.
New Metro Transit fare program will include fare capping, half-fare programs
City of Madison to enhance transit system with allocation of $118.1 million in federal funds
City of Madison to enhance transit system with allocation of $118.1 million in federal funds
Housing for rent on N Randall Ave.
Madison residents face difficulties as housing prices climb
More in News
International journalist Jason Motlagh during talk titled “Human Rights, Human Wrongs: Stories from the Frontlines.” April 9, 2024
Award-winning journalist joins UW faculty, students in discussion on conflict reporting
Labor Spring Organizing Committee to host Workers Fair Wednesday
Labor Spring Organizing Committee to host Workers' Fair Wednesday
The new Madclasses website requests enrollment information from student users to offer course recommendations.
UW students launch online tool to offer course selection recommendations
International journalist Jason Motlagh interviewing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of Jason Motlagh.
Freelance journalist Jason Motlagh centers individuals in dedicated global storytelling
UW club offers free solution to fast-fashion
UW club offers free solution to fast-fashion
Potential TikTok ban comes as apps influence on Wisconsin elections grows
Potential TikTok ban comes as app's influence on Wisconsin elections grows
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *