Earth Day celebrations to take place across campus this week

The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies was named after Gaylord Nelson, a University of Wisconsin alumni, environmental activist and founder of Earth Day. This year the institute is co-hosting Earth Fest with the Office of Sustainability.

According to the Earth Fest website, its mission is to provide Madison’s community with environmental and sustainability educational events to participate in during Earth Week. Art, food, lecture and workshop events are scheduled to last all week. Some schedule highlights include the UW climate and justice teach-in, Earth Day trivia, a clothing swap, a plant giveaway, a lecture on road mapping sustainability in the Wisconsin School of Business and a zero waste workshop.

April 22, Earth Fest hosted a Climate and Justice Teach-In with an Environmental Justice Champions panel featuring Lizzie Condon, Omar Poler and Josh Arnold.

Condon, director of Science and Climate Programs at the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, said Earth Day allows people to recognize the impact of climate change. Issues like air quality or heat waves may not automatically be considered environmental issues but health or economic issues.

“I see Earth Day and Earth Fest as an opportunity to bring more people in [to the environmental issue conversation],” Condon said.

Poler, Indigenous Education Coordinator at UW, said Earth Day is an opportunity for community members to talk about their relationship with the Earth.

According to Arnold, Campus Energy Advisor with the Office of Sustainability, Earth Day can serve as inspiration that one conversation can have impacts beyond ourselves and our communities.

“[Earth Day] is a known thing all across the state, all across the country and all across the world. I think that’s part of what we think about when we think about the Wisconsin Idea,” Arnold said.

Today the Nelson Institute is working on several other environmental research projects. After an announcement by Chancellor Mnookin in February regarding ambitious sustainability initiatives, it has already launched a new sustainability research hub. The impact of these efforts will be felt for many more Earth Days.

For a complete list of past and future events and activities from April 19–26, view the Earth Fest schedule.