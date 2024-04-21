Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

A model at The Vaults April 20, 2024 fashion show.
UW Club showcases fashion line inspired by Metamorphosis art exhibition
by Anna Smith April 21, 2024
Madison Opera presents classic, 'Candide'
by Akhilesh PeddiApril 19, 2024
Third parties on Wisconsin presidential ballot could divert Trump, Biden votes
by Anna KristoffApril 19, 2024
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson shares the departments safety plans ahead of unsanctioned 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party planned for April 27.
City officials, public meet to discuss 'expectations' ahead of Mifflin Street Block Party
by Margaret ShreinerApril 18, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Hepburn enters transfer portal, latest of many departures
by Cameron WilhornApril 18, 2024
People of UW: Sex Out Loud Program Chair, Chair-in-Training discuss promoting sex positivity, destigmatizing heteronormative, gendered ideals
by Maddy RosenApril 18, 2024
The Vault’s fashion show transforms everyday objects into art
by Anna Smith
April 21, 2024
Anna Smith
A model at The Vault’s April 20, 2024 fashion show.

Inspired by the work of Federico Uribe’s art exhibition Metamorphosis, The Vault — a University of Wisconsin student organization connecting fashion with other fields such as business, technology and communication — hosted a fashion show at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art April 20. The show consisted of models wearing intricately detailed clothing pieces consisting of materials like balloons, garbage bags, yarn, quilts and CDs. 

A connection between The Vault and MMoCA sparked this project during the Fall 2023 semester. To start, The Vault members researched the major themes presented in Uribe’s work based on available interviews of him speaking on his process. Soon, they were able to communicate to each designer the major concepts of sustainability and emotion, as well as its connection to art and change — specifically the beauty of reverting everyday objects into their original form, according to President of The Vault Annelisa McDonald.

Essentially, each student designer interpreted Uribe’s idea of metamorphosis into their own fashion vision, Vice President of The Vault Vesa Ljumani said.

“I love the fact that at the heart of the show, the metamorphosis just meant anything, and we really wanted creativity to show through that,” Ljumani said.

Leading up to the show, each designer worked on their ensemble and communicated with the officials of The Vault for any oversight needed and to provide any tools necessary, Art Director of The Vault Veronica Mingle said.

Right before the show, everyone worked to make any last-minute adjustments to the model’s clothes or make-up, but also to set up the venue and any final changes to the script, according to McDonald. Ultimately, this show marked a success for the club as it was highly attended, reaching over five hundred viewers. 

“It felt so empowering to be a part of it,” McDonald said. “It is a community of people, and I feel gratitude every moment that I’m able to work with these amazing people. To see something like this happen … just feels so good knowing that we’re going to have a support system — this community here forever.

Any student wishing to become involved in The Vault can contact the organization on Instagram, @thevaultuwmadison.

