New sustainability center to be built on south shore of Lake Mendota

A new visitor and education center located on the south shore of Lake Mendota was recently funded by a $14.3 million gift from Jerry Frautschi — a Madison philanthropist.

The Lakeshore Nature Preserve Frautschi Center will be dedicated to not only providing education and research opportunities to the community, but will also push the University of Wisconsin closer to its sustainability goals, Strategic Communications and Marketing Director of the Division of Facilities Planning & Management Lori Wilson said in an email to The Badger Herald.

“His [Jerry Frautschi] gift has enabled us to pursue this vision and create a space that will not only serve as a central hub for visitors and educational programs, but that will also support the care and stewardship of the Preserve’s natural habitats,” Wilson said. “The project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and environmental education, thanks to the timely alignment of need and funding.”

An objective that the center intends to achieve is to become Wisconsin’s first certified Living Building — self-sufficient buildings that connect individuals to light, air, food, nature and community.

Furthermore, the building is designed to be the first net-positive energy building on campus. These goals will be accomplished through the use of recycled building material, stormwater reuse best management practices, green roofs, solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling and natural ventilation and lighting, according to Wilson.

“The Frautschi Center will be a beacon of sustainability on campus, setting a new model for eco-friendly architecture,” Wilson said. “Its construction and operation will align with UW–Madison’s ambitious sustainability goals, reflecting the university’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The center will provide resources and opportunities for a variety of activities that relate to educational, recreational or environmental engagement. Within the center, public restrooms, bottle-filling stations and academic spaces will be accessible for student and community members alike.

Currently, the university is conducting a $5 million fundraising effort to bolster current operations and programs at the center, according to Wilson.

“This additional funding will ensure this highly sustainable and resilient building continues to utilize green energy technology into the future, funding any necessary updates to the energy-efficient systems,” Wilson said.

Since the completion of the pre-design, the project moves toward the design development process. Construction for the center is expected to begin in 2025 and be open to the public in 2026, according to Wilson.