Dane County Board passes resolution to recognize Black History Month

The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution recognizing February 2024 as Black History Month Thursday evening. The resolution marked the 98th year Black History Month has been recognized in the United States since being founded in 1926 by Harvard scholar Carter G. Woodson, according to the resolution. The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed its first Black History Month resolution in 2019.

District 14 Supervisor Anthony Gray delivered an address ahead of the vote, calling on citizens from all different backgrounds to participate in democratic processes.

“Your government is actually a reflection of your values,” Gray said. “The way your government works, the issues on which your government works — they’re doing it on your behalf. So you should be sure that the values you espouse match up with the values that your representatives are advocating for in all of these places.”

The resolution, read before the Board by District 15 Supervisor April Kigeya, celebrated the “resilience, leadership, and cultural richness of the African American community” while recognizing the challenging reality of discrimination and violence Black Americans have endured and continue to resist.

Looking to the future, the resolution described Black History Month as a time to advocate for racial justice while addressing the history and ongoing impacts of systemic racism. The Dane County Board of Supervisors pledged to put forth policy that protects Black citizens, work with communities to highlight Black voices and provide resources to address racial inequities.

“Black history is an inspiration to all citizens, and reflects the triumph of the human spirit and the hopes of everyday people to rise above both prejudice and circumstance to build lives of dignity,” the resolution said.