Sen. Agard endorsed by current, former Dane County Executives

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, retiring later this year, has endorsed Sen. Melissa Agard in her campaign to be his successor to the position, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“Melissa has the background needed for this position,” Parisi said on Monday. “She gets what it takes to navigate challenging environments with a steady hand.”

Former County Executive Kathleen Falk, succeeded by Parisi in 2011, has also endorsed Sen. Agard, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

AFSCME PEOPLE, representing Dane County public employees, also announced their endorsement of Sen. Agard to be the next Dane County Executive, according to a press release.

“I am thrilled to receive the endorsement of AFSCME PEOPLE,” Sen. Agard said. “Being endorsed by public employees is a testament to our shared commitment to serving Dane County and our support for the talented individuals who work tirelessly to keep our communities running smoothly. Their endorsement is a reflection of the work we have done — and will do — together to continue improving the lives of public employees and all Dane County residents.”

Agard has represented Wisconsin Senate District 16 since November 2020. In November 2022, Agard was unanimously elected as the Senate’s Democratic leader, a position she held until her Dane County Executive campaign.

She was succeeded as Senate Minority Leader by Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, (D-Middleton) in December 2023, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Agard is currently opposed by Robert Harlow and District 5 Alder Regina M. Vidaver, according to the Dane County election website.

The primary election is Aug. 13 to determine the top two candidates, with the general election Nov. 5.