Color of Drinking survey will identify opportunities to address campus climate around alcohol

The Color of Drinking survey, administered by University Health Services, will be available through Jan. 2, 2024. The survey examines the direct and indirect impacts of alcohol culture on undergraduate students on the University of Wisconsin campus, with a focus on how students of color and international students are impacted, UHS health equity data analyst Reonda Washington said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

Previously, the survey was conducted on campus in 2015 and 2017. The 2023 survey was developed based on student input and feedback, with the goal of providing a space for students to share their experiences with alcohol culture on campus, according to Washington.

“The data provided in this survey will help us [UHS] identify trends, challenges, and opportunities to address the campus climate around alcohol, prevent alcohol-related harm, and increase student wellbeing and belonging,” Washington said.

All self-identified students of color and international students, as well as a random sample of self-identified white students were invited to take the survey — totaling about 16,000 undergraduate students. The survey is completed online, featuring qualitative and quantitative questions, and taking approximately 30 minutes to complete, Washington said.

Following the close of the survey, UHS data team staff will analyze and summarize results. Key survey findings will be shared with university leaders and the broader university community, according to Washington.

“The results will inform campus efforts to create a safe, supportive, inclusive campus environment so all students can thrive,” Washington said.

Findings from former Color of Drinking surveys has helped push for program and policy changes on campus — such as after-hours, alcohol-free event programming at the Red Gym. Results from the 2017 survey largely contributed to the organization of this programming, Washington said.

On the UW campus, alcohol culture has different impacts on different students, according to Washington. The 2023 survey is intended to capture a deep understanding of the campus climate in this current moment, Washington said.