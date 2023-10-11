Looking ahead at this year’s Wisconsin Science Festival

Every October for the past 13 years, the week-long Wisconsin Science Festival has taken place. Each year features a different aspect of science, and there are exhibits and activities for all ages. In 2022, more than 35,000 people attended the festival, and more than 2,500 children attended the festival as a school field trip.

This year, in celebration of WSF milestones, the theme is time and its impact on science, art and technology, Wisconsin Science Festival Director Samantha Mulrooney said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. Mulrooney is also celebrating her first year as director.

According to Mulrooney, activities include science experiments, Q&A sessions and interviews with scientists, demonstrations, performances, behind-the-scenes tours and more.

Fifty of Wisconsin’s 72 counties will feature events at hundreds of venues throughout the week, Mulrooney said.

“From Norwalk to Belleville, Marinette to Madison, we’re holding a number of events around the state that highlight the importance of time,” Mulrooney said.

Examples of events include “Science in a Bag” kits from local libraries, free events at museums and galleries and “Badger Talks” Q&A sessions with scientific experts. There are even STEM book events featuring new authors in the STEM space, according to Mulrooney. No matter what someone’s personal interests are, there is a Wisconsin Science Festival that aligns with them.

Another event Mulrooney said she looks forward to this year is Science on the Square.

“Science on the Square … fuses with the Madison Night Market to create one vibrant night of craft vendors, businesses, food, drinks and, of course, science,” Mulrooney said.

Not only is the Wisconsin Science Festival educational and entertaining, but it also brings the citizens of Wisconsin together in a wholesome, comforting way, according to Mulrooney.

Mulrooney said her favorite part of the entire festival for the past nine years of her involvement has been interacting with people of all ages and hearing about their passion for science. Nothing compares to listening to elementary school children talk about their science project in school or an elderly woman explaining her excitement over a science movie event she just participated in.

The debut of the festival’s mascot, affectionately named Beesly the honeybee, is the most memorable moment from her past nine years, Mulrooney said. The children’s immediate excitement and curiosity for Beesly are something she will never forget — they were bombarding her with high-fives, hugs and questions about her stinger.

With sponsors including the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, Morgridge Institute for Research and the University of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Science Festival is truly a local group effort, Mulrooney said. Bringing people together is always the main goal of the Wisconsin Science Festival team.

“The Wisconsin Science Festival is definitely a homegrown program that would be nothing more than an idea if it wasn’t for the amazing partners, sponsors, volunteers, event host venues, advisory board and production teams,” Mulrooney said.