Office of Energy and Climate Change recognizes 2023 Climate Champions

The Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change hosted an award program to honor this year’s Climate Champions Tuesday. Forty-three awards were presented to 38 entities across ten categories of sustainability.

“This year’s variety of Climate Champion organizations demonstrates that the pace of change is accelerating across all sectors,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a post-event press release. “Like Dane County itself, these organizations are leading by example.”

The highest award, a four star designation, is awarded to organizations with zero net energy. This year, three organizations earned four star designations — Children’s Community School,, Zoe’s Pizzeria and Hoffman Manufacturing Corp.

Zoe’s Pizzeria and Hoffman Manufacturing Corp. both transitioned their entire vehicle fleets to electric and Children’s Community School constructed a net-zero, energy efficient building, according to Kathy Kuntz, the director of the Office of Energy and Climate Change.

Republican National Committee launches ‘Bank Your Vote’ initiative in WisconsinIn late July, the Republican National Committee, along with Wisconsin GOP, announced an election strategy shift called the “Bank Your Read…

To be recognized, organizations must submit an application administered by the Office of Energy and Climate Change, which closes in August. Organizations must support their application with evidence of climate action in areas such as building energy use, water saving practices and sustainable land use practices.

“The Climate Champions program is an important way for us to recognize how organizations across the county are accelerating climate action, Parisi said in a post-event press release. “Each of these Champions is helping us achieve our countywide climate action goals.”

The event took place at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park, which is positioned underneath a solar shelter. The park relies on solar power for about 90% of its energy, according to Dane County Parks.

Parisi created the Office of Energy and Climate Change to reduce carbon emissions in accordance with the Dane County 2020 Climate Action Plan. Dane County is the fourth county in the country that has made all of its public offices net zero.