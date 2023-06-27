The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory for unhealthy air quality levels from Monday, June 26 at 6 a.m. until Thursday, June 29 at noon. The DNR extended the advisory to Friday, June 30 at noon.

The advisory is in effect for Dane County, and many other southern Wisconsin counties due to smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires.

Throughout the duration of the advisory, the DNR and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend individuals limit outdoor activities and check the air quality conditions before leaving an indoor setting. Wearing an N95 mask, especially if outdoors for an extended period of time is also recommended by the DNR.

Sensitive groups — including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant and those who work outdoors — should consider moving events inside.

Madison Public Library locations are open during regular hours for individuals who do not have an indoor place to go. KN95 masks supplied by Public Health Madison and Dane County are also available for pickup at public library locations.

Individuals experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath, should move activities indoors.

The DNR also encourages individuals to close windows and doors, run air conditioning units on the recirculate setting and use an indoor air purifier.

DNR resources regarding air quality advisory: