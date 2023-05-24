Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a public health alert Wednesday afternoon following an increase in drug overdoses in the greater Madison community.

Data from hospitals and emergency medical services providers revealed paramedics responded to nine incidents involving overdosing patients in the past two days. These nine patients needed Narcan in response to the overdoses. Two people died by overdose too, the alert said.

The cause of this spike in overdoses is unknown, though it is possible it is due to unsafe mixtures in drugs.

“It is possible that the make-up of street drugs in our community changed and could include a different mixture of opiates, fentanyl or other synthetic drugs,” PHMDC said in the alert.

Recognizing the signs of an overdose and understanding how to respond is critical, according to the alert. Common signs of an overdose include pale, sweaty or clammy skin, lips and/or fingertips turning blue, slow or irregular breathing and difficulty or inability to wake someone.

Individuals should always call 911 if they suspect someone is overdosing.

Fentanyl test strip kits and nasal Narcan are available at no cost through the PHMDC Syringe Services Program. PHMDC encourages individuals to test all drugs for fentanyl before using and to carry Narcan.

Resources regarding overdose response:

Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-622-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov

National Overdose Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-484-3731

For treatment and recovery resources, contact the Behavioral Health Resource Center of Dane County: (608) 267-2244

Badger Recovery , a program for students in or considering recovery from substance use: [email protected]