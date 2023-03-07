Madison Gas & Electric crews arrived to the site of a reported gas leak at 636 State St at 9:42 Tuesday morning, an MG&E official said.

Gas to the building was shut off at 9:54 a.m., and the Madison Fire Department (MFD) evacuated the area, the official said. The area was evacuated for around an hour and was reopened at 10:29 a.m., according to a report from the MFD.

A year of courage: Local, global allies continue support for UkraineFeb. 24, 2023, marked one year since Russia waged a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, causing millions to flee, killing thousands and Read…

A gas line was hit, causing gas to leak into the building, the official said. MG&E and MFD crews ventilated gas from the building as they reopened the area.

Once the gas was shut off, there was no danger to people in the area, the MG&E official said.

Madison Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Editor’s note: this article was updated to include information from a report from the Madison Fire Department