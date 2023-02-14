The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to hear a case on UW Health nurses’ attempts at receiving union recognition.

In November, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission decided UW Health is not required to recognize the nurses’ union because the health system does not cover the Peace Act.

Following this decision, UW Health made a statement claiming they had petitioned for an expedited court decision in December. The court declined to take the issue through an expedited process, according to The Cap Times.

The health system is now working with SEIU, the union looking to represent the nurses, to find quick and legal answers to these unionization requests, according to the UW Health statement.

UW Health nurses have made efforts to organize since 2019 with help from SEIU. When the nurses’ last union contract ended in 2014, the health system prevented them from creating a new one by citing a 2011 state law eliminating collective bargaining rights, according to The Cap Times.

University of Wisconsin Labor Education professor Michael Childers said the nurses have responded to this barrier by pushing for voluntary recognition. This means the nurses want UW Health to recognize their union based on majority support, Childers said.

Childers said the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s declining of the case doesn’t necessarily change anything for the nurses.

“[The nurses] are going to continue to try to work together with the administrators the best they can and confer now,” Childers said. “Ultimately, their goal is to have a legally recognized union and to bargain contracts again with the hospital.”

UW Health nurses made a statement praising the court’s rejection of the expedition petition. They believed the health system was trying to cheat the regular legal process, according to The Cap Times.

Childers said the case will eventually end up in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. UW Health tried to shorten the process, and the court declined to do so, he said.

“What the [Wisconsin Supreme Court] said was, we’re not going to take it expedited, it needs to proceed through the courts in the normal manner,” Childers said. “It isn’t necessarily that it won’t end up at the Supreme Court. It’s just there.”