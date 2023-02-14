The three candidates running for the District 2 alder position held a public forum at UW Hillel Monday night.

The alder race candidates include current District 8 alder Juliana Bennett, State Senate Legislative Aide Colin Barushok and Sales Representative for Columbia Pipe and Supply Co Evan McSorley.

The candidates discussed affordable housing, the future of city transportation, safety and policing concerns and future plans for how to engage with the community during the event which was hosted by BadgersVote, Associated Students of Madison and the Campus Area Neighborhood Association.

Bennett, Barushok and McSorley agreed that Madison has an affordable housing crisis that they plan to address as a member of the Madison Common Council.

“When an affordable housing project gets the green light, it doesn’t stop there…we need to make sure that we are supporting these projects until they are completed,” McSorley said during the forum.

Bennett said she plans to continue championing affordable housing policy. In her current District 8 position, she sponsors an incentive zoning ordinance change intended to encourage developers to offer low-cost units.

Barushok said during the forum that his approach to the crisis is to develop more housing options in Madison.

“The most urgent and pressing way to address the affordable housing issue is to correct the severe imbalance in supply and demand of housing,” Barushok said. “[Increasing housing] will cause an economic situation where landlords and owners have to compete for tenants instead of tenants competing for affordable housing.”

The candidates also discussed their stances on public safety in Madison.

McSorley focused on revitalizing State Street, bringing business back and as a result making the area more populated and safer.

“It’s crucial that we make State Street a place that’s inclusive for all Madison residents,” McSorley said. “We need to make sure that State Street is a focus point for the next common council.”

Barushok said he plans to support the Madison police by keeping them fully staffed and funded. He also plans to sponsor the use of body cameras for every officer on the police force.

Bennett said she does not plan to approach safety by adding police, but rather focus on violence prevention through funding for intervention programs and the 24/7 Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) unit.

District 2 residents will find the alder seat, as well as the City of Madison Mayor and the Wisconsin Supreme Court, on their ballot for the upcoming primary election.

The primary for the election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The general election is Tuesday, April 4.