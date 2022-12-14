As classes come to a close Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin is hosting a campus-wide Study Day, with organizations across campus offering places and resources for students to relax and prepare for finals.

The Chazen Museum of Art is hosting a Study Day for all students. The Chazen has free admission, and will be installing charging stations and seating areas throughout the museum, Event Coordinator Jamie Prey said.

“It’s just such a beautiful place to study and it’s quiet, it’s peaceful, it’s free,” Prey said. “Not all students know about the Chazen or come to the Chazen and so we like to do this as a nice introduction for students to get to know the Chazen a little better and then hopefully, if they find a spot that they love during Study Day, they might realize they want to come back more often.”

The Chazen will have several resources for students throughout the day, including breakfast at 10:00 a.m., therapy dogs with Dogs on Call at 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and free Ian’s Pizza at 5:00 p.m., according to the event website.

The Chazen Study Day is an annual event, and the museum usually receives about 600-800 students, Prey said. She said she hopes to see several hundred students tomorrow.

“We are a campus museum and so we come to serve students in many ways,” Prey said. “And not just providing a resource or tool to learn about artwork, but anything that can uplift them and help them feel recharged before finals also is important.”

Other organizations, including University Veteran Services and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, are hosting their own Study Day events for students involved in their programs. The UVS Study Day is open to all student veterans and is held at the Pyle Center. The GSCC Finals Study Jam is at the GSCC in the Red Gym.