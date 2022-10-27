The Madison Common Council appointed Sabrina Madison as District 17 alder Monday after former Alder Gary Halverson stepped down from the position.

During the virtual Common Council meeting Oct. 20, Madison was one of six applicants for the interim alder position. She was sworn in Oct. 25 and will serve until April 2023, when she said she would run for the position again.

“Ensuring the needs of members of my district have their concerns addressed and feel valued in the process is of utmost importance and I’m positive that my track record of working with residents across the City, I can and will serve and lead my district effectively,” Madison said in her application for the position.

Madison community raises awareness for survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness MonthNote: This article uses both “Intimate Partner Violence” and “Domestic Violence” terminology, per the mixed use in various interviews and Read…

Madison is the founder and leader of the Progress Center for Black Women, which provides support for economic stability, the pursuit of leadership and the pursuit of entrepreneurial endeavors, according to Madison’s application.

Additionally, Madison has served on the board of directors for United Way of Dane County, as a board member for Overture Center’s Foundation and as chairwoman of the City of Madison’s Economic Development Committee and Guaranteed Income Taskforce. In the past, she has also served on the committee for Madison Public Market’s MarketReady Program.

In Madison’s interview, she said she would create a form for feedback from residents, hold neighborhood meetings and provide office hours to obtain feedback from the community.

Madison also cited some critical issues for District 17, including pedestrian safety. When discussing issues with her neighbors, Madison said speeding and drag racing in the district are a concern for residents.

“Even something as simple as just addressing how easily and safely folks can cross the street is an important issue,” Madison said.

A rise in crime in the area, including human trafficking, was another concern for Madison. She also addressed increasing overdoses and untreated mental health concerns, citing concerns from residents about the availability of mental health resources.

Another issue Madison said she would seek to address was a lack of affordable housing for older people in the area.

Wisconsin DOA releases Annual Fiscal Report, reveals $4.3 billion surplusThe Wisconsin Department of Administration released the 2022 Annual Fiscal Report — which shows the difference between the state’s budget Read…

“Affordable housing for elders in our district, especially those who are on fixed incomes, is definitely an important matter and it needs to be addressed,” Madison said. There is no centralized space for elders in our district.”

Former District 17 Alder Gary Halverson stepped down from the position Sept. 14, following threats and vandalism to his home related to a leaked report of his previous membership in Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group.

In a statement, Halverson said his membership in the group was a mistake and apologized to his constituents. He added that his voting record reflected his support for the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community.

“Let me say this very clearly…. white supremacy is a cancer in our society that must be eradicated wherever it is found,” Halverson said.

Other applicants for the interim position included Joe Clausius, Blake J. Duren, Sabrina Madison, Anne Murphy-Lom, William Turnquest and Amy Zabransky.