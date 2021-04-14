Madison Police Department sent a warning this past weekend to students planning to host parties for the annual Mifflin Street Block Party.

According to reports, the block party is scheduled to take place April 24, though MPD is warning students against hosting parties that weekend.

MPD sent a letter to people living in the Mifflin Street area reminding them of Emergency Order #15 from Public Health Madison and Dane County, and stated if MPD is called to investigate parties with regulations being violated, they could face significant fines.

The PHMDC order currently requires social distancing and masks at events with people outside your household with a 150 person limit for indoor events and no specified cap for outdoor events.

According to the letter, these fines include at least $376 for “Creating/Permitting a Health Nuisance” in addition to possible fines for underage drinking, procuring alcohol, dispensing alcohol, open intoxicants on public streets and unreasonable noise.

The letter tells students MPD will report them to the University of Wisconsin Office of the Dean of Students and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards, where they could also receive disciplinary measures.

UW News and Media Relations Director Meredith McGlone said in an email to The Badger Herald that it is important students follow the public health guidelines that are in place so we can finish the semester strong.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our seniors in Camp Randall, to doing more with family and friends, and to experiencing what a fall semester should be — but we’re not there yet,” McGlone said. “This is why we continue to encourage our students to keep testing, to get vaccinated where they can, and to keep following public health and university guidelines so we can finish strong this semester.”

McGlone said UW supports MPD’s message to Mifflin Street residents and will assist in holding students accountable should they choose to participate in the Mifflin Street Block Party.

McGlone said in the coming weeks UW will also be warning students against partying, both via email and on social media.