A car crashed into a tree on Langdon St. Friday night, which caused serious head injuries for the passenger — the driver was speeding and operating under the influence, according to an Madison Police Department incident report.

MPD said police arrested 25-year-old Griffin Willard, from Janesville, for causing injury while operating under the influence, for a hit-and-run, for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle by the driver and for operating with a revoked driver’s license.

Witnesses told police Willard’s car was seen speeding and driving recklessly before the crash. Willard hit two parked cars before crashing into the tree on Langdon St. at N. Frances St., according to MPD.