Wisconsin had its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases yet Wednesday, two weeks after the WI Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order.

New data from the Department of Health Services shows while COVID-19 testing capacity has increased, so have the number of positive cases, with 599 new cases Wednesday alone.

COVID-19 testing in WI has reached “well over 14,000 per day,” according to DHS Secretary Andrea Palm. As the testing has increased, the seven-day average for cases has also slowly increased the past few weeks.

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Safer at Home order, Madison issues order keeping Safer at Home policies in placeThe Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order Wednesday with a ruling of four to three, Read…

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, DHS reported 16,462 positive cases and 210,605 negative cases, with 539 deaths.

Dane County has 655 confirmed cases, 405 which have recovered, and 27 deaths. Dane County reported 25 new cases Wednesday.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Evers addressed the pandemic, reminding the people of Wisconsin to stay at home when possible and wear a mask when in public to protect others.

Palm also spoke in the briefing, encouraging anyone showing any symptoms of COVID-19 to get a test in order to help inform their data and stay healthy.

“Our lab capacity is one of our great success stories,” Palm said. “If you need a test, get a test.”