The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the individual recovered from Lake Monona last Friday as 39-year-old Christopher H. Blackmer from Madison, WI, according to a news release from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office

The incident last Friday was reported to authorities around 12:45 p.m. April 10, after a passerby said they saw what they believed to be a body in the water near Monona Terrace in the City of Madison, according to the release.

Report finds no criminal liability against UW in Lake Mendota windsurfer deathIn a statement Friday, The Dane County District Attorney’s Office said the University of Wisconsin Lifesaving Station will not be held Read…

A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on April 11. Additional testing is still underway, according to the release.

The Dance County’ Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating on the death, according to the release.