If a Madison Metro rider gets Internet access on their route, it will be by sheer luck. The WiFi

Madison Metro transit will no longer collect ride fares starting Tuesday in an effort to combat the economic burden of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Wisconsin State Journal report, Madison Metro is also asking passengers to enter and exit their vehicles using rear doors exclusively as a precautionary measure to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, and will implement both policies until April 20 at the earliest.

Madison Metro’s actions come after Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay at home order requiring citizens to remain in their residences with the exception of essential activities, government functions, operating essential businesses and essential travel.

As COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin ballooned to over 450 cases and five confirmed deaths, organizations such as Madison Metro found themselves adjusting policies to accommodate for both the financial strain of a socioeconomic shutdown and the public health threat COVID-19 poses to customers.

Earlier this month Madison Metro limited its bus capacity to 15 passengers and urged riders, especially those over 60 to seek alternate forms of transportation if possible.