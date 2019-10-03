Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., spoke at the College Republicans meeting Thursday night.

Johnson said Americans need to take back their economic freedom and regulate the federal government.

“Using that freedom, a God given right, citizens can dream, aspire, create and build,” Johnson said. “The free market combined with limited government promotes freedom.”

Johnson said deregulations have helped businesses because they allow businesses to focus on their products rather than adapt to a regulation.

Johnson agreed with President Donald Trump that trade should be free and reciprocal.

“Trading is a huge benefit to everyone who engages in it,” Johnson said.

China is an abuser of the system, Johnson said. He said China has not been cooperative when it comes to trade. The whole trade war is just “a grenade of uncertainty.”

The proposals made by the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are “jaw-dropping,” Johnson said. He said their policies, like healthcare, are “crazy” even if the benefits sound good.

“We have to double taxes to basically pay for that free health care,” Johnson said.

A health care problem doesn’t exist, but rather a health care financing problem exists, Johnson said. He added that citizens should be knowledgeable, use their common sense and question these policies.

Johnson said he sympathizes with Trump on impeachment, and the latest accusations are not impeachable. Trump was just trying to gather information on who created this “false narrative” about him, he said.

The climate has always been changing and we shouldn’t be worried about fraction degree increases, Johnson said.

“If I were you, if I were young, I wouldn’t worry about climate change,” Johnson said. “The world is not going to end in 12 years.”

Johnson said it is a “travesty” Trump congratulated China’s 70th anniversary of communism in a tweet, and he should have tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protesters. Those individuals are looking towards America for help and he said the U.S. should support them.

Johnson didn’t say whether or not he will run for a third term. But he knows how he wants to be remembered.

“I would like people to say that [I] told … the truth,” Johnson said.