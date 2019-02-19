Madison’s spring primary held Tuesday nominated incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin and Satya Rhodes-Conway to move on to the general election this April.

Madison’s mayoral election saw five candidates challenge incumbent Paul Soglin and established a conversation about the issues that Madison faces.

Paul Soglin

Soglin has served Madison as mayor in three separate terms for more than 20 years. Soglin stressed his efforts on public education and economic development throughout his re-election campaign.

Soglin has cited the affordable housing initiatives introduced in Madison as one of his feats for the city. Soglin said he hopes to continue this effort in another term as mayor.

Soglin originally intended not to seek re-election but made an announcement reversing his decision in October 2018. Soglin’s campaign centered on the idea that he has more to do as mayor of Madison.

Satya Rhodes-Conway

Rhodes-Conway served several years on Madison’s city council and has expressed bus rapid transit as one of her top priorities for the city. Rhodes-Conway has worked with mayors across the country in her current position as the director of the Mayors Innovation Project from the Wisconsin Center on Strategy.

Rhodes-Conway has stressed racial equity and renewable energy along with bus rapid transit as some of Madison’s most pressing issues.

Rhodes-Conway has also expressed the importance of new stormwater mitigation for the city as well as expanded affordable housing.

Rhodes-Conway’s campaign centered on the premise “everyone should have the opportunity to thrive.”

The spring elections will be held April 2.