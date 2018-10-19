After announcing he would not run for another term, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin reversed course and announced his mayoral reelection campaign for 2019 Friday.

Soglin has served three different stints as mayor, his earliest term beginning in 1973. He’s held the office for over 20 years, though during his recent 2018 gubernatorial campaign, he announced he would not be seeking reelection.

His campaign website, launched this morning, features a video of Soglin describing his plans for reelection, and an explanation for changing his mind and seeking another term.

“In July, I said I would not run. Why have I changed my mind?” Soglin asked. “A lot has happened over a couple of months. We’ve faced significant tests.”

Soglin said that certain Trump administration policies, especially the increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the encouragement of his supporters convinced him to change his mind.

Soglin also explained the five “critical areas” he hopes to address in his next term: housing, transportation, healthcare, childcare and education. He referenced efforts and programs he’s conducted as mayor to improve these areas, and described some goals he has to continue reform, from building more affordable housing to providing health insurance and retirement funds.

“I look forward to another campaign and another term that will be rewarding and a success for all of us,” Soglin said.