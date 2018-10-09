Madison Police arrested a 34-year-old man after he attacked another man visiting Madison for the Badger football game early Sunday morning in the 500 block of State Street.

MPD arrested Nicholas Brune for substantial battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to a police report.

Witnesses said the suspect tackled the 27-year-old victim and then began punching him in the head until he was unconscious, according to the incident report. The victim was taken to the hospital with head injuries while the suspect — who struggled with the police — was arrested.