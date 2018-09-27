The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee voted Thursday night to fund the Campus Women’s Center for two years.

After a brief discussion of what is offered by the organization, how it differs from UW Health and its importance for women’s health, representatives approved to fund CWC by a 9-0-4 vote.

There is “space on this campus for multiple organizations” with the same goals, Rep. Max Drescher said.

The committee also heard the eligibility hearing for Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan, a national organization that promotes higher education, culture and history of the Chicanx community. Members from the organization presented to SSFC members their mission, core and supportive programming.

MEChA representatives highlighted multiple events and workshops offered on campus throughout the year and how these opportunities have wide reaching benefits for UW’s community. Workshops like CulturArte and Mes Chicanx emphasize the importance of indigenous education, history and traditions through art making and live musical performances by members of the Chicanx community.

Raza Training, another opportunity offered to all UW students by MEChA’s core programming, focuses on the development of leadership skills of students from marginalized groups. Through comprehensive dialogues on topics like race, privilege and socioeconomic status, MEChA hopes students can learn how to lead effectively.

MEChA representatives alluded to the significance of this training and for providing a safe space for students, especially now as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has enacted raids across Dane County.

Rep. Henry Gallas asked MEChA representatives what is substantially different between Raza Training and what is offered by the university via an ethnic studies courses.

Most of the classes offered by the university are taught by professors, but the people who teach Raza Training are members from the community who actually know the community they are talking about, MEChA representatives said. Raza Training is also year round, whereas ethnic studies classes last one semester.

SSFC will vote on MEChA’s eligibility Monday, Oct. 1, as well as hear the last eligibility presentations before the committee moves on to budget hearings.