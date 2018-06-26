Earlier this month, Madison Police Department officers responded to a call on the 400 block of N. Frances Street around 1:40 A.M.

According to the police report released Tuesday, the incident involved two suspects, both white men in their early 20s.

The two men went inside the Hub Apartments June 7, where they proceeded to steal a dozen eggs and whey protein nutritional supplement.

The duo also caused several hundred of dollars of damage to carpeting within the building and attempted to steal a bicycle, the incident report said.

According to MPD, movement of the pair throughout the downtown area has been tracked through city controlled and privately owned cameras, but they have not been apprehended yet.