A man ambushed and punched another man in the face early Friday morning.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the event occurred in the 400 block of Hawthorne Ct., near the Liquid nightclub.

The victim was walking alone when the suspect pulled his own shirt over his head and punched him in the face. The victim suffered a concussion and dislodged teeth.

The suspect remains at large and his characteristics are currently unknown.