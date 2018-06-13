The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating a spree of burglaries at University Hospital Friday.

In a campus-wide email Tuesday, UWPD said items were stolen from three unlocked and unoccupied offices in the hospital between 3 P.M. and 5 P.M. At this time, police believe that the incidents are connected.

UWPD urged campus residents to take safety measures to prevent similar robberies, such as locking doors when leaving and locking away valuable items.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this case call the UWPD at (608) 264-2677.