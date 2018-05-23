Officers responded to reports of shots fired in 500 block State St. around 8 P.M. Wednesday.

According to Madison Police Department incident report, a 36 year-old man had two gunshot wounds, one to his head and another to his arm.

According to the incident report, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was later transported to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

MPD encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers or the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center.