After a series of prominent state Republicans announced they would not seek outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Congressional seat, University of Wisconsin Regent Bryan Steil announced Sunday he has decided to throw his name in the ring.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Steil, a former Ryan staffer and a Gov. Scott Walker appointee, brands himself as a “problem solver” if he were to take on the “political establishment.”

At a campaign event, Steil said he wants to take his problem-solving skills to Congress, and said the country is in need of problem solvers and doers rather than inaction.

Steil launched his bid a week after Ryan announced he wasn’t seeking re-election to his First Congressional district seat. Steil praised Ryan for being a “hard-working, selfless” public servant.

Steil now joins other Republicans in the race, including Paul Nehlen — who has been banned from Twitter for several posts deemed racist— Jeff Wamboldt and Nick Polce.

Steil’s announcement, however, had the Democratic Party excited for the turn out of this year’s election. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Martha Laning said in a press release Wisconsinites don’t want to be represented by someone following in Ryan’s footsteps.

“They don’t want another Paul Ryan who gave tax cuts to wealthy corporations while attempting to take health care away from millions of Americans,” Laning said. “Nor do they want someone who will cut Medicaid and Social Security to fund the tax giveaway to the wealthy.”

Laning said Wisconsinites want someone who will bring “Wisconsin values” — including caring for one’s neighbors and providing financial security — to Washington.”

Laning claimed Republicans are afraid of what will happen with the race. She said the agendas of Walker, Ryan and President Donald Trump have seen intense backlash as fears of a “blue wave” in 2018 have grown.

Democrats believe they have great candidates who will give Wisconsinites what they want. The release said their candidates will give access to affordable healthcare, great schools and makes sure the government prioritizes the well-being of all Americans.

“The Democrats are the party that cares about all our neighbors and we’re looking forward to getting our message out to voters so we’re fired up and organizing like never before,” Laning said. “In November, our voices will be heard loud and clear.”