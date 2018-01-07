Madison Police Department officers responded to the Madison Public Library Saturday morning regarding an individual passed out on the men’s bathroom floor.

Twenty nine-year-old Frederick Rook was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, according to MPD incident report.

Rook was transported to jail after medical clearance.

